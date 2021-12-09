'Him scoring 50s didn't amount to anything': Ex-Pakistan captain 'not surprised' at Rohit replacing Kohli as ODI captain

Ever since the BCCI announced that opener Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as India's new ODI captain, reactions from the cricketing fraternity have been pouring in. The latest member to jump on the bandwagon is former Pakistan captain Salman Butt.

Butt welcomed the decision, stating that former T20I and ODI captain was "overloaded" and the pressure seemed higher than usual due to his century drought. He also added that the board has finally nailed the workload management of its modern-day great.

"This doesn't come as a surprise to me. It was on the cards. It doesn't make sense anyway if he's only the T20I captain. It makes sense to segregate between white between red ball and white ball to reduce the pressure on a certain player. India doesn't not play a lot T20Is; they mainly play ODIs and Tests. In order to reduce workload (off Kohli), the entire white-ball captaincy had to go one way," explained Butt while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel.

Like I said, there is no element of surprise here. It's a good thing because you will see Virat Kohli's performance getting better because he was extremely overloaded. And as it is, the volume of cricket that India plays is very high. The pressure is even higher when all eyes are on him and people only talk about him not scoring runs. For people, him scoring 50s did not amount to anything. I reckon this was a perfect exchange with Rohit Sharma."

Rohit won't be new to the role as he has already led the 'Men in Blue' in 10 ODIs. Under him, India have won eight of those, including the 2018 Asia Cup in the UAE. Kohli was absent from the tournament in which India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final.