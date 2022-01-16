'His batsmanship has come down': Ex-IND cricketer dissects Virat Kohli's sudden exit from Test captaincy

Six months ago, Virat Kohli was spearheading the Indian set-up with a reputation of wearing his heart on his sleeve. Cut to the present day and the mercurial cricketer is not leading the national team in any of the three formats. Kohli, 33, on Saturday, sent the cricketing world into a frenzy as he relinquished India's Test captaincy after leading the team for seven years.

Kohli's exit from the leadership role has got everyone talking. While many fans and cricket pundits are lauding Kohli's exemplary captaincy sojourn with the Indian side, some are puzzled by his farewell that puts a question mark over his relationship with the Indian board. Kohli's career has now witnessed his captaincy adieu from all three formats including the leadership role with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Former cricketer Atul Wassan has also weighed in on the decision, saying India's recent T20 World Cup debacle put Kohli under a lot of pressure. He also underlined Kohli's inconsistent patch with the willow, which has seen the prolific batter not score a single international ton since 2019.

"Nothing shocks me. What shocked me was Mahendra Singh Dhoni quitting Test captaincy in the middle of the series in Australia. I think the way things have been going by the last couple of months India's debacle in the T20 WC there was pressure on him," Wassan told ANI.

"He is not getting runs. At times he is pointing fingers on other players and as a captain, he must do that to egg them on and I totally support him for that but the problem was that earlier he was leading by example but lately the thing is that his batsmanship has come down."

"Every batsman, every player goes through that and it could accentuate that he was captaining all three formats. He also started the conundrum when he said he doesn't want to do T20 captaincy which was the right decision but I think the board actually took it in a skewed manner and he never expected that he will lose his 50 over captaincy be his goal was to win the World Cup. This is what was missing from his cupboard," he added.

After taking over the mantle of Test captaincy from MS Dhoni, Kohli led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins at a win percentage of 58.82. Under Kohli, the Indian Test unit registered their first Test series win in Australia in 2018, attained the No. 1 spot in world rankings, and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC).

Wassan further said that things could have been different if India had won the Test series in South Africa. The hosts recorded a seven-wicket win in the series decider at Cape Town to deny India their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

"Things change quickly in world cricket and you when you are on razor's edge you have to perform and that is why I have said Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have to pull their weight and that is What Kohli must be thinking. He has won the World Cup already but as a captain, it would have been cherry on the top and that is what he wanted," said Wassan.

"But looking at things he must have thought that I have to start WTC cycle again. He could not win a Test series in South Africa. Probably he could have won in South Africa then things could have been different," he added.

