'His confidence will be high': Childhood coach vouches for Virat Kohli, says India 'needs runs from him'

A confident Indian camp will look to seal maiden Test series win in South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium, having won the Test series opener by 113 runs after breaching the hosts' fortress in Centurion. The focus will also be on skipper Virat Kohli, who boasts an impressive batting record in Johannesburg. The 33-year-old Kohli has 310 runs at an average of 77.50 in the two Tests he has played at the venue.

As Kohli returns to his happy hunting ground, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes the prolific batter will "enjoy his batting" at the Wanderers and chip in with "important" contributions. Kohli in 2013 had scored 119 & 96 in Johannesburg, giving the world a batting masterclass and helping India set the hosts a seemingly impossible target of 458 runs. The hosts responded with 450 for eight in a dramatic high-scoring draw.

"It is important because he knows the Indian team needs runs from him and his runs are due as well. I feel his confidence will be high here, he is anyway mentally very happy because the team has come after winning," he told India News.

ALSO READ | 'It set me up in my career': Rahul Dravid rewinds to maiden Test hundred against SA, predicts Wanderers conditions

"The Indian team's confidence is high. I have full hope that he will come here and enjoy his batting even more and make important contributions for the Indian team."

It is at this venue where current head coach Rahul Dravid got his maiden Test hundred in 1997 and later led India to their first-ever Test match in South Africa in 2006. Incidentally, Kohli has also led the team to a victory at the same place, a win he has highlighted as a "milestone" in India's domination in the longest format. The win proved to be a catalyst in India's win in overseas conditions and Kohli and Co will now look to add another feather in their hat -- clinching the first-ever Test series win in South Africa.

"Such things give confidence, when both have won there as a captain, which is a very good thing. But India will have to forget the past and live in the present, it is definitely good that India's record there is good but you will have to play good cricket because you cannot take South Africa lightly in South Africa," said Rajkumar Sharma.

"They [South Africa] have an excellent team and India have played fantastic cricket to take a 1-0 lead, so you cannot be overconfident or complacent that we will win the second match as well and win the series. You will have to play this match session-by-session and day-by-day. It is a very important match because if India wins here, history will be created as India will win a series there for the first time," he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON