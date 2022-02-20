'His fluency just returned. Could've played 1 more game': Gavaskar 'surprised' at selectors resting Kohli for SL T20Is

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday was left surprised over the BCCI's selection committee resting Virat Kohli for the impending T20I series against Sri Lanka. Kohli has already been released from the bio-bubble along with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the two will miss the final T20I match of the series against West Indies.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar felt that Kohli should have played one more match as he only found his touch in the last game, the second T20I against West Indies in Kolkata, where he scored a 41-ball 52 laced with seven boundaries and a solitary six. Gavaskar was left mighty impressed with the Kohli's approach in that game, as he hailed his lofted shots during the powerplay.

“I was surprised because we were discussing about his form of late and then he played a wonderful knock in the last game. It was simply brilliant, those lofted shots over the infield. There were no risks involved in playing shots shots, but he did so he showed he was in good form.” he said.

The legendary batter then explained that often batter lose their fluency in one single innings when they get stuck at the non-striker's end and hence it was better for Kohli to play the series against Sri Lanka to gear up for the Test match that follows the limited-overs contest.

“For batters, the thing is when you are in good touch it is better to continue playing as long as possible. Because we have often seen that in one single innings, if a batter scored 40 runs briskly, then gets stuck at the non-striker's end for 1 or 2 overs and then when he returns to bat, he tends to lose that fluency. Now that Kohli's fluency has returned with that knock in Kolkata, he has been rested that surprised me. He could have played one more game. For cricket it would been better as it would gear him up for the Test series,” he said.

Although BCCI's chief selector Chetan Sharma did not reveal the reason behind Kohli and Pant being rested, but it was earlier reported as a bio-bubble break. Both will return for the two-match Test series which will begin from March 4 onwards.