Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi
"His wisdom is tremendous": Eric Simons on MS Dhoni

ANI |
Apr 15, 2025 10:25 AM IST

MS Dhoni's masterclass brought an end to Chennai's lean patch as the Super Kings stamped their authority with an invaluable five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Lucknow [India] April 15 : Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Owen Simons praised CSK wicketkeeper/batter MS Dhoni's calm demeanour, wisdom, and ability to play his game well.

He highlighted his ability to hit the ball cleanly and confidently, emphasizing the positive impact of his performance on the team.

"As I said, it hasn't felt like a massive change, because he's always been there to give advice, give thoughts, give inputs. And as I said, he's always a calming influence and gives a great level of understanding about how cricket should be played. His wisdom is tremendous. That's actually what I said to him as well. I mean, what did he score, 29 today, six boundaries or whatever it was. His ability to hit the ball cleanly and play his game is exciting. So we haven't had the opportunity for him to slot in the way that he did today and decided to roll the dice, and he played extremely well," Eric Owen Simons said in the post-match press conference.

Simons emphasized the privilege of working with and watching MS Dhoni play and highlighted his calmness and influence on the team. He emphasized that Dhoni's impact extends beyond technical guidance, and also talked about his ability to inspire and guide players through his calmness and understanding of the game.

"I think we've all been privileged. I've been privileged to work with him [MS Dhoni] for many years. You've been privileged to report on him, to watch him. Any spectator that's watched him play the game has had a privileged experience. But his influence has been there all the time. Even when he wasn't captain, his relationship with Rutu was very important. His relationship with the Flemish was very important. His relationship with all the players is very important. And it's not that he teaches technical issues about the game, but it's the calmness that you see out there, how to play the game," he added.

Dhoni's special and Shivam Dube's composed yet belligerent display in patches ended Chennai's five-match unbeaten streak. Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 26 from 11 deliveries, with four boundaries and a six while Dube struck 43* from 37 deliveries as CSK emerged triumphant in the final over with three balls to spare.

In seven matches Dhoni has made 130 runs in IPL 2025, with an average of 43.33 and strike of 158.33. He has smashed the most number of sixes for CSK this season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

