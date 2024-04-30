New Delhi [India], : As Team India captain Rohit Sharma turned 37 on Tuesday; we take a trip down memory lane and relive some of the achievements of the amazing batter. 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma turns 37: A look at India skipper's records on his birthday

Widely hailed as one of the best of his generation, Rohit continues to be a star batter for India, particularly in white-ball cricket.

This right-handed batter has entertained and mesmerised audiences worldwide with his classy strokeplay and calm mindset while batting or captaining his side. He is among the best players of Pull shot in the game, often employing it during powerplay overs in white-ball cricket. But there is also a patient and determined side of him visible when he dons the white colours. This versatility makes him a perfect all-format batter of the modern era.

In 2007, Rohit made his debut in international cricket. His first prominent performance that year, at the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, was impressive. In his three matches, he amassed 88 runs and went unbeaten. He made a strong contribution to his team's victory with a 16-ball 30* against bitter rivals Pakistan in the championship match after opening with a fifty against Ireland.

Since then, this baby-faced youngster has become one of the most lethal willow users in the sport. For the first six years of his career, the batter used to bat in the middle of the order. However, the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, where he had the opportunity to open with Shikhar Dhawan, sent his career graph sharply upward. In the competition, which India won, he amassed 177 runs in five innings at an average of 35.40, including two half-centuries.

A shot at opening the innings was a success and it transformed Rohit into one of the most destructive batters in the modern era. In 262 ODIs, he has scored 10709 runs at an average of 49.12. He has 31 centuries and 55 fifties in the format, with 264 being his best individual score, which is also the best score in ODI cricket history.

He is the 15th-highest scorer in ODI cricket and the sixth-highest run-scorer among Indians, behind MS Dhoni , Rahul Dravid , Sourav Ganguly , Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar . He has the third-highest ODI tons by any player, behind Virat and Sachin .

Over the years, he has established himself as a reliable test opener too. In 59 matches and 101 innings, he has scored 4137 runs at an average of 45.46 and a strike rate of over 57.05.

Rohit has made an impact in T20 cricket with his captaincy skills. He has won six IPL trophies, making him the most successful IPL player ever. He has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles as skipper , and won one with Deccan Chargers as a player .

On top of that, he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the league's history, with a total of 6522 runs in 252 matches, 247 innings at an average of 29.92, with two centuries and 42 half-centuries and best score of 109*.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit had a stunning run as he finished in second place with 597 runs. The 'Hitman' is currently playing in the Indian Premier League 2024 with Mumbai Indians .

