"Hitting sixes with Pant a dream come true, he has got time for everyone as captain": DC's Fraser McGurk

New Delhi [India], : Delhi Capitals and Australian batter Jake Fraser McGurk opened up on his rise to stardom within a short period of time and sharing the dressing room with great Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting, franchise's head coach, opener David Warner and star Indian wicketkeeper-batter and DC skipper Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals is currently in eighth place in the points table with six points after three wins and five losses. They lost their last game to Sunrisers Hyderabad .

Jake rose to stardom after breaking AB de Villiers' record for fastest List-A century last year in October, making a 29-ball ton for South Australia against Tasmania. Later, he followed with a breakthrough Big Bash League season in Australia during the year-end and start of 2024, scoring 257 runs in nine matches at an average of 32.12 and a strike rate of over 158 and two half-centuries.

McGurk made his international debut for Australia in ODIs against West Indies in February, scoring a quickfire 41 in 18 balls in his second game. He was signed as a replacement player for South African pacer Lungi Ngidi in March and has set IPL on fire with his hard-hitting style.

Fraser has scored 140 runs in three IPL games so far at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 222.22 with two fifties and the best score of 65. In the side's previous game with SRH on Saturday, he made an 18-ball 65 with five fours and seven sixes. His fifty came in 15 balls, the fastest in IPL for the Capitals.

His feats and hitting over this last year have earned him praise from Ponting, Glenn Maxwell and Warner among other Australian greats.

Speaking to the ANI about sharing the dressing room with Ponting, Warner and Pant, McGurk said that Ponting and Warner have been his biggest supporters.

"It is the combination of both Warner and Ponting. They have won seven or eight World Cups between them. I do not think there is any other dressing room that has that. It is just an amazing experience to go to them, and talk about whatever you need. They've been my biggest supporters so far and I hope it continues," said McGurk.

On Pant, McGurk said that he has got time for everyone and hitting sixes with him out in the middle was a dream come true for him.

"Rishabh as a captain is great. You always want to be around him. He is a great player. A great person to have in your team. Whenever you go to him, he'll always give you everything you want. He has got time for everyone. To go out and hit sixes with him, is a dream come true. I saw him make that 90 against Australia to win at Gabba . It is a surreal feeling to play with him," said the Australian youngster.

Reflecting on his journey in cricket so far, McGurk said that he would have laughed at people's faces had they told him he would accomplish so much.

"It has been an amazing 12 months. Hopefully, this continues. I cannot thank people enough. South Australia has turned my career around . They have been amazing," he added.

On playing in the IPL, McGurk said that it is his first taste of the IPL since he could not catch the matches due to the difference in time zones and his sleeping schedule.

"This is my first taste of the IPL. Even when it comes to watching. It is hectic, there is a lot going on, and it is just cricket, cricket and cricket. Back at home, it is more relaxed, but I love it. I have loved my time in India so far," he added.

On his playing style, McGurk said that he is just trying to hit sixes and play attacking cricket.

"That is what the game is at the moment. Teams want to score a lot of runs in T20s. I think we are going to see 300 in this tournament, which is hopefully from us. England hitting 500 runs in a day of a Test match, it is all entertainment and that is what the fans want. It could turn into bowler's favour as well as they could be bundled out for 60 trying to play aggressively," he concluded.

DC's next game is against Gujarat Titans at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

