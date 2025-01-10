Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder score after 10 overs is 65/2
Sydney Thunder Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-4): Sydney Thunder 22/1
- Referral 1 (5.2 ovs): Hobart Hurricanes against D Warner (Caught) Unsuccessful (ST: 1, HH : 0)
- Sydney Thunder 52/2 in 7.4 overs
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
David Warner 41 (35)
Oliver Davies 8 (9)
Hobart Hurricanes
Nathan Ellis 0/13 (2)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
David Warner 36 (31)
Oliver Davies 6 (7)
Hobart Hurricanes
Billy Stanlake 0/22 (3)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
Oliver Davies 4 (5)
David Warner 33 (27)
Hobart Hurricanes
Peter Hatzoglou 0/15 (2)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! Cut away. Bowled quicker and fuller, outside off, goes straight on. David Warner makes room and cuts it towards the deep backward point fence and picks up another boundary. The fielder there puts in a dive but in vain.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
Oliver Davies 1 (2)
David Warner 27 (24)
Hobart Hurricanes
Chris Jordan 1/4 (1)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
Matthew Gilkes 8 (5)
David Warner 25 (22)
Hobart Hurricanes
Peter Hatzoglou 0/6 (1)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! Put away! Peter Hatzoglou drags his length back and outside off. David Warner rocks back and slaps it over extra covers for a boundary. His first of the night!
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
David Warner 20 (18)
Matthew Gilkes 7 (3)
Hobart Hurricanes
Billy Stanlake 0/17 (2)
BBL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! First one of the game in the 5th over! Short of a length and on middle, sits up nicely for the batter. Matthew Gilkes keeps his weight on the front foot and plays the short-arm jab to perfection though mid-wicket for a boundary.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
Matthew Gilkes 2 (1)
David Warner 14 (14)
Hobart Hurricanes
Riley Meredith 1/10 (2)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: OUT! c Matthew Wade b Riley Meredith.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
David Warner 13 (11)
Sam Konstas 4 (7)
Hobart Hurricanes
Nathan Ellis 0/6 (1)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
David Warner 8 (7)
Sam Konstas 3 (5)
Hobart Hurricanes
Billy Stanlake 0/5 (1)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
David Warner 6 (5)
Sam Konstas 1 (1)
Hobart Hurricanes
Riley Meredith 0/7 (1)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Dan Christian, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Mohammad Hasnain, George Garton.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Owen, Ben McDermott, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Peter Hatzoglou.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Details
Match 29 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.