    Live

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder score after 10 overs is 65/2

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 10, 2025 2:31 PM IST
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 65/2 after 10 overs, David Warner at 41 runs and Oliver Davies at 8 runs
    Key Events
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score, Match 29 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score, Match 29 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score :

    Sydney Thunder Innings Highlights :

    • Mandatory Power play (1-4): Sydney Thunder 22/1
    • Referral 1 (5.2 ovs): Hobart Hurricanes against D Warner (Caught) Unsuccessful (ST: 1, HH : 0)
    • Sydney Thunder 52/2 in 7.4 overs
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Jan 10, 2025 2:31 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 65/2 after 10 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      David Warner 41 (35)
      Oliver Davies 8 (9)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Nathan Ellis 0/13 (2)

      Jan 10, 2025 2:26 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 58/2 after 9 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      David Warner 36 (31)
      Oliver Davies 6 (7)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Billy Stanlake 0/22 (3)

      Jan 10, 2025 2:24 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 53/2 after 8 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      Oliver Davies 4 (5)
      David Warner 33 (27)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Peter Hatzoglou 0/15 (2)

      Jan 10, 2025 2:24 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: David Warner smashed a Four on Peter Hatzoglou bowling . Sydney Thunder at 52/2 after 7.4 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! Cut away. Bowled quicker and fuller, outside off, goes straight on. David Warner makes room and cuts it towards the deep backward point fence and picks up another boundary. The fielder there puts in a dive but in vain.

      Jan 10, 2025 2:19 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 44/2 after 7 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      Oliver Davies 1 (2)
      David Warner 27 (24)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Chris Jordan 1/4 (1)

      Jan 10, 2025 2:14 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 40/1 after 6 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      Matthew Gilkes 8 (5)
      David Warner 25 (22)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Peter Hatzoglou 0/6 (1)

      Jan 10, 2025 2:14 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: David Warner smashed a Four on Peter Hatzoglou bowling . Sydney Thunder at 38/1 after 5.3 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! Put away! Peter Hatzoglou drags his length back and outside off. David Warner rocks back and slaps it over extra covers for a boundary. His first of the night!

      Jan 10, 2025 2:09 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 34/1 after 5 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      David Warner 20 (18)
      Matthew Gilkes 7 (3)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Billy Stanlake 0/17 (2)

      Jan 10, 2025 2:07 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Matthew Gilkes smashed a Four on Billy Stanlake bowling . Sydney Thunder at 29/1 after 4.3 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: FOUR! First one of the game in the 5th over! Short of a length and on middle, sits up nicely for the batter. Matthew Gilkes keeps his weight on the front foot and plays the short-arm jab to perfection though mid-wicket for a boundary.

      Jan 10, 2025 2:05 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 22/1 after 4 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      Matthew Gilkes 2 (1)
      David Warner 14 (14)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Riley Meredith 1/10 (2)

      Jan 10, 2025 2:03 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sam Konstas is out and Sydney Thunder at 20/1 after 3.5 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: OUT! c Matthew Wade b Riley Meredith.

      Jan 10, 2025 1:59 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 19/0 after 3 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      David Warner 13 (11)
      Sam Konstas 4 (7)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Nathan Ellis 0/6 (1)

      Jan 10, 2025 1:55 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 12/0 after 2 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      David Warner 8 (7)
      Sam Konstas 3 (5)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Billy Stanlake 0/5 (1)

      Jan 10, 2025 1:50 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 7/0 after 1 overs

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score:
      Sydney Thunder
      David Warner 6 (5)
      Sam Konstas 1 (1)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Riley Meredith 0/7 (1)

      Jan 10, 2025 1:13 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores: Sydney Thunder Playing XI

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Sydney Thunder (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Chris Green, Dan Christian, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar, Mohammad Hasnain, George Garton.

      Jan 10, 2025 1:13 PM IST

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Owen, Ben McDermott, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (C), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Peter Hatzoglou.

      Jan 10, 2025 12:58 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of Match 29 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

      Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Details
      Match 29 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

