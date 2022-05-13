'Hope Faf has told him, ‘Go back 10 years, when you’re not married and don’t have a kid'': Vaughan on Kohli's form

One of the biggest concern for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the form of their former skipper Virat Kohli. In 12 innings this season, Kohli has managed just 216 runs at a strike rate of 111.3 with one half-century score. What majorly adds concern to his run tally has been his three golden ducks this season. And ahead of RCB's game against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, former England captain Michael Vaughan has a word of advice for the 33-year-old. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan feels that incumbent RCB captain Faf du Plessis should advice Kohli to forget what he has achieved and the status he holds in world cricket and just go and enjoy the match. Vaughan admitted that if Kohli can show a bit of youthfulness and do away with those first 10 deliveries, he can go big.

“I hope Faf du Plessis has spoken to him and told him - ‘Go back 10 years, when you didn’t have this profile. You’re not married and don’t have a kid. You’re going out there to whack the ball and have some fun. Forget your age, forget what you have done’," he said.

“If he gets to 35, I reckon he can go big. It’s just those initial 0-10 that he’s been struggling with. If he can get away and show a little bit of that youthfulness, he’s going to be dangerous.”

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock, who was part of the same panel, should feels that all RCB should expect of Kohli s a quickfire 35 as they have batters down the order who can get the remainder if the job done.

“From the Virat perspective, you’ve almost got to say to him - ‘you don’t have to go and win the game for us’. Just a certain contribution. It’s quite difficult to talk about. If he gets you 35 off 20 balls, in many ways that’s done the job because of the way they have played this season. They have become reliant on the other guys. He doesn’t have to get a 100. Just take a bit of pressure off him," he said.

