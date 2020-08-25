e-paper
‘Hope he does that before he ends his career’: Ajit Agarkar wants Virat Kohli to achieve huge Test feat

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar wants the current India skipper Virat Kohli to achieve a huge Test feat before he retires from the longest format.

cricket Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:45 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli.
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
         

Smashing 300 runs in a single innings of Test cricket is still believed to be one of the biggest achievements in a batsman’s career. Doing so not only showcases a player’s temperament on the cricket field, it also highlights their tenacity and determination to stick it out in the middle under tough conditions. From India, only two batsmen have achieved this feat, Virender Sehwag - who is actually only the fourth player to do so more than once and Karun Nair.

So, here is the question - who will be the next Indian batsman to score a Test triple ton? Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar wants current India captain Virat Kohli to achieve the feat before he retires from the longest format.

Also read: Gayle tests negative for Covid-19 after attending Usain Bolt’s party:Report

“I hope Virat Kohli gets a triple hundred in Test cricket before he finishes his career. We have had three so far from Indians, two from Virender Sehwag and one from Karun Nair. But for all the achievements that Virat Kohli has had and clearly he has enough energy to go and get that triple hundred,” Ajit Agarkar said on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ chat show.

”I hope he does that before he ends his career. But look there are going to be a few records that are going to be broken before he finishes.”

Speaking on Kohli’s growth since arriving in international cricket 12 years ago, Agarkar said he has grown into one of the best batsmen in the world.

Also read: Anyone breaching protocols will be letting team down: Kohli to RCB players

“You said 12 years, it feels like 20 years that he has been playing. It is incredible how he has progressed from when he came into the team to where he is at this point. And rightly so he is one of the best batsmen in the world if not the best,” Agarkar said.

Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which kicks off on September 19 in the UAE.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

