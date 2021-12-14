'Hope he doesn't repeat it': Ex-Pakistan skipper on Hasan Ali being ‘over-aggressive’ in press conference

Pakistan international Hasan Ali on Sunday lost his cool at a journalist after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 players. Hasan was addressing a press conference when a question tossed at him led to an outburst, with the Pakistan star interrupting the journalist and responding with - "next question please".

A visibly irked Hasan, retained by Islamabad United under the platinum category, was adamant about not giving a reply to the journalist. He even told the individual to not get "personal" as "we have the right" to stop you from asking questions.

“First you write good things on Twitter, and then I’ll give answers. Ok? You shouldn’t be personal with anyone.”

“As PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) can’t stop you (from asking questions), at least we have the right,” said Hasan in the widely-circulated video on social media.

Reacting to the press conference meltdown, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has said that Hasan could have just avoided the argument by responding with "no comments". Butt also suggested the 27-year-old pacer to not repeat the incident and added that asking questions is a journalist's right.

“I hope he doesn't repeat it. It is very simple - asking questions is a journalist’s right, and you cannot deny him that. He should have heard the entire question and said 'no comments'. He had the right to do that. If he would have said ‘no comments’, it would have meant that the next person can ask the question.

"When you interrupt someone between a question, it is in bad taste. Whatever the problem was, they should speak to each other and try and sort it out. Hasan has to play cricket and attend press conferences and the same person and other media people have to ask questions," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

Butt also said that the situation could've been different if the people sitting around Hasan had intervened. "As a professional, he should have heard the question and then responded. But I also feel people sitting around him should have intervened. There were two people in the video with Hasan. Maybe they could have stopped Hasan.

"Hasan is a fast bowler by nature and aggressive. At times, because of some other things playing in your mind, you get over-aggressive. He is human and made a mistake. I am not endorsing him, but this is why we have managers, to manage people. Had the others around him stepped in, the situation could have been avoided," he added.

Hasan, a part of Pakistan's impressive recent T20 World Cup campaign, had received a lot of flak on social media for dropping Matthew Wade's catch in the semifinals, which many feel is the reason behind the team's oust from the marquee tournament.

