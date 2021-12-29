'How many times?': Team India fans frustrated as Virat Kohli is caught chasing delivery wide outside-off stump again

Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat continued in the second innings as the Indian Test captain was dismissed after chasing a ball outside the off-stump again. Moreover, Kohli was dismissed on the first ball after lunch as he launched his bat for a cover drive. Debutant Marco Jansen took the wicket of Kohli.

In the first innings, Kohli had similarly thrown an impressive start as he was dismissed chasing a hugely wide delivery outside-off. While Kohli scored 35 in the first innings, he could only reach 18 in the second.

The Indian Test captain has failed to breach the three-figure mark since 2019 and his last Test half-century came against England in the Oval Test in September.

As Kohli's disappointing outing with the bat continued, the fans were frustrated with his shot selection:

Earlier, South Africa pegged back India in the first session on Day 4 of the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Kohli and Pujara were on the crease at the end of the session with India losing Shardul Thakur and opener KL Rahul early.

On Tuesday, India lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test in the driver's seat. India had bundled out South Africa for 197 in the third session before the hosts lost Mayank's wicket minutes before the end of the play. Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul then took India to 16/1 at stumps with a lead of 146 runs.

Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul on Day 3 and also completed 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

