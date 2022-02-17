Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How Labuschagne created sub-continent style pitch in his backyard using metal sheets to prepare for Pakistan tour: Watch
cricket

How Labuschagne created sub-continent style pitch in his backyard using metal sheets to prepare for Pakistan tour: Watch

Marnus Labuschagne, in order to prepare for batting in Pakistan, opted to recreate his own subcontinent-style pitch in his backyard, possibly in the most unique way one has ever witnessed.
Trust Marnus Labuschagne to do something as unique as this. (Marnus Labuschagne/Twitter)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 03:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Marnus Labuschagne probably understands the hardship of what an overseas batter has to face when playing in the sub-continent. So ahead of Australia’s historic Test tour to Pakistan, the batter has taken matters into his own hands. Labuschagne, in order to prepare for batting in Pakistan, opted to recreate his own subcontinent-style pitch in his backyard, possibly in the most unique way one has ever witnessed.

In a video upload on Twitter, Labuschagne demonstrated the efforts he has put in to bring it al together. The 27-year-old batter used a black mat and stuck metallic and aluminium plates on it, so when the ball pitches, it does things that spinners excel at. To get more clarification, we suggest you check out the below wicket to get a sense of what Labuschagne is talking about.

RELATED STORIES

As evident in the video, the ball spins and turns sharply upon pitching on the ‘recreated’ pitch, which is exactly what Labuschagne had in mind. He replied to the tweet with a video of him batting on it. That is probably the kind of thing Labuschagne expects to be welcomed with as Australia gears up to play Test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore. Pakistan, who boast of spinners such as Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan and Imad Waseem and Usman Qadir would look to unleash their tweaker on the Aussies. The first Test starts on March 4.

Another reason behind Labuschagne's planning could do with the fact that later in the year, Australia are scheduled to tour India in September for what right now is being planned as a huge Test series between the two teams. And with India’s spinners being next to none when it comes to performing on home pitches, expect Labuschagne to be up for the sternest test of his career.

