How to watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs. Pakistan, date, time, and where to watch

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly gearing up for a spectacular extravaganza of world-class cricket as the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup kicks off on October 5. Spanning from October 5 to November 19, this tournament promises a captivating array of thrilling matches, iconic moments, and legendary performances that will leave fans spellbound.

Fans boiling their blood over India vs Pakistan match(HT/Mint)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The icing on the cake is that our fellow Americans can enjoy every moment of cricketing action, from boundary-cracking hits to wicket-taking masterstrokes, which can be experienced live through ESPN+.

ALSO READ| From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah: 5 superstars who will lead India's charge against attack-minded Pakistan at WC

Among the riveting contests, there is one showdown that shines brighter than the rest – the age-old rivalry between India and Pakistan, which is again brewing like a fine wine. Mark your calendars for October 14, because this clash is more than just a cricket match; it's an emotion that pulses through the veins of fans, a legacy etched in history, and an event that has the power to bring two nations to a reverent standstill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every run scored and every wicket taken in this historic encounter resonates deeply within the hearts of millions, making it an unmissable moment in the cricketing world.

India vs. Pakistan- ICC Men's World Cup 2023

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV broadcasting partner: ESPN+

Live-streaming partner: ESPN+

Fellow U.S. audiences catch Ind vs. Pak live on ESPN+

There is no need to worry about where to catch all the live action – ESPN+ has you covered with live streaming of all 48 matches. And for those unable to watch in real-time, there's no need to fret. ESPN+ provides comprehensive match highlights, ensuring that fans won't miss any crucial moments. To cater to a diverse audience, all these offerings are available in both English and Hindi, making sure everyone in the West World can enjoy the cricketing excitement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can also keep a track with us with our live match updates and score counts on Hindustan Times.com