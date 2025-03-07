Huge reprieve possible for Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill as New Zealand star doubtful for Champions Trophy final

An all-round balance in their bowling department has been an integral factor in New Zealand's dominant run to the 2025 Champions Trophy final but that could be shaken a bit just as the title clash comes around. New Zealand face India in the final on Sunday and there are questions hanging on the availability of pace spearhead Matt Henry. Dubai, Mar 04 (ANI): India's Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during the 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2) against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

Henry had injured himself while taking the all-important catch of Heinrich Klaasen in New Zealand's semi-final against South Africa in Lahore. "I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. "We've had some scans and stuff done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match. Still a little bit unknown at this stage."

While New Zealand lost to India by 44 runs in the group-stage encounter between the two sides in the tournament, Henry stood out with figures of 5/42. His victims included Shubman Gill, who had come into the match on the back of some red-hot form, for just two runs, Virat Kohli who had scored a century in the previous game, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.

Henry has generally enjoyed a lot of success against India in all formats of the game. In the 2025 Champions Trophy, Henry is currently the highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets at an average of 16.70 and economy of 5.32. "He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder," Stead said. "Hopefully he will be okay."

Henry's increasing threat

Henry initially made a name as a new-ball bowler but has now evolved to become a threat regardless of when he is brought on. According to ESPNCricinfo, Henry is the highest wicket-taker alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi, in the last ten overs in ODI cricket, with 25 strikes in 20 innings at an economy rate of 6.79.

His bowling average of 12.36 for a minimum of 200 balls between overs 40 and 50 since 2023 is the highest for any bowler. Henry is also the highest wicket-taker across formats since 2023 with 136 wickets in 66 innings. Behind him are the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (125), Jasprit Bumrah (124), Afridi (124) and Mitchell Starc (117).