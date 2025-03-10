'Hum koi retire nahi ho rahe': Rohit Sharma's hit back at critics, Virat Kohli's reaction follows after dandiya moment

Speculations were rife that if not both, at least one between Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma could hang his boots after the end of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday in Dubai, irrespective of the result. But both were quick to put the rumours to bed after India's thrilling four-wicket win against New Zealand to lift the ICC tournament. Following the final, the two senior batters officially confirmed that they were not yet done with the ODI format, although the confirmation had come moments after their 'dandiya' celebrations in a video that went viral on social media. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate the team's win in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand(BCCI - X)

Kohli and Rohit ended their T20I careers on a high note last June after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados. A similar outcome was expected on Sunday, especially amid the long-standing discussion on their future in the wake of a poor run in the previous few months.

Although Kohli was not bracketed with Rohit, a PTI report heading into the finale claimed that the 37-year-old has been contemplating his future in ODI cricket and that he would have a chat with chairman on selectors Ajit Agarkar after the match against New Zealand.

However, after their viral 'dandiya' celebrations on winning the Champions Trophy, followed by posing for pictures, Rohit hit back at critics speculating about their retirement saying: "Abhi hum koi retire nehi ho rahe (We Are Not Retiring Now...)." The reaction left Kohli in splits.

What did Kohli and Rohit say about retirement?

The 36-year-old was the first to end the talks about his retirement, as Kohli confirmed that he is going nowhere. Thus, hopes of his appearance in the 2027 ODI World Cup remain alive. His response came after former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull reckoned the next generation of Indian cricketers is ready to take over the baton.

Kohli said, "Oh, for sure. I mean, you know, I, as Shubman said, I try to speak to these guys as much as possible, try to share my experience, how I've been able to play for so long, try to step in wherever I can to help improve their games and yeah, it's only, as they rightly say, when you leave, you want to leave the place in a better position."

On the other hand, Rohit had a simpler, straightforward response in the post-match presser. He said: "One more thing. I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumours are spread moving forward."