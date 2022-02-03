'Humbled by all the love that's come my way': Shikhar Dhawan shares update after testing positive for Covid-19

Four India players and three members of their support staff tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their limited-overs assignment against the West Indies, beginning February 6.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and fellow batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer were the ones affected by the virus, along with fast bowler Navdeep Saini, which led to Mayank Agarwal's addition to the squad.

Dhawan on Sunday thanked his fans for the good wishes and informed them that he is doing well. "Thank you everyone for your wishes. I'm doing fine and humbled by all the love that's come my way," Dhawan wrote along with his picture.

The BCCI medical team is handling the positive cases and the infected players will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained. It is expected that Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, will now get a look-in to be in the white-ball camp.

Mayank's inclusion has solved the question of Rohit Sharma's opening partnering. It has also hinted that Ishan Kishan or Venkatesh Iyer have to wait for their chances. Also, vice-captain KL Rahul will not be part of the squad for the first ODI but will be available for the remainder of the series

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the white-ball series and were going three-day isolation before the positive cases emerged. The infected players will have to go undergo week-long isolation, effectively ruling them out of the ODI series opener.

The series is scheduled to get underway on Sunday with the first of the three ODIs in Ahmedabad, which will be followed by as many T20Is in Kolkata.