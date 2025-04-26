CHENNAI, India — Sunrisers Hyderabad routed the Chennai Super Kings for 154 and won at Chepauk for the first time in the Indian Premier League by five wickets on Friday. Hyderabad notches its first IPL win at Chepauk as Chennai's struggles continue

Chennai was squeezed by medium-pacer Harshal Patel, who took 4-28 and Pat Cummins, 2-21.

Hyderabad chased it down in 18.4 overs at 155-5 thanks mainly to Ishan Kishan's 44 and Kamindu Mendis' unbeaten 32 off 22 balls.

“Our record against CSK isn’t that great so it’s good to fix that one up,” Hyderabad captain Cummins said. “We wish we finished that more comfortably, but overall, happy with that win.”

Hyderabad was eighth on the table after its third win in nine matches while Chennai was in danger of missing the playoffs after a seventh defeat.

Chennai made early inroads in Hyderabad's chase when Khaleel Ahmed had Abhishek Sharma caught at extra cover for 0 off the second ball, and Travis Head’s off bail was knocked back on 19 by Anshul Kamboj in the last over of the batting powerplay.

Hyderabad promoted in-form batter Heinrich Klaasen ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy but the South African could score only 7 off eight balls, holing out against Ravindra Jadeja.

But with heavy dew settling in, it became difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. Kishan timed the ball well and struck five boundaries and a six.

Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad gave Chennai hope when he dismissed Kishan to a great catch by Sam Curran and Aniket Verma to reduce Hyderabad to 106-5 in the 14th over.

But Mendis and Reddy, 19 not out, combined in a match-winning stand of 49 runs to finish off the game with eight balls to spare.

Chennai top order has struggled to fire all season.

Shaik Rasheed was caught in the slips off the first ball and Curran’s promotion to No. 3 didn’t work out. The 17-year-old Ayush Mahtre showed smashed six fours in his 19-ball 30 but he, too, fell inside the powerplay as Chennai limped 47-3.

South Africa Dewald Brevis, known for his big hitting, made an impactful debut for Chennai as he slammed four sixes in his 42. He was out to a stunning diving catch by Mendis at long-off.

The middle order couldn't compensate for the top order as Patel and Cummins squeezed, and Chennai was all out with one ball remaining.

"In the first innings the wicket was slightly better and 157 wasn’t a justifiable score,” Dhoni said. “It wasn’t turning a lot, a little two-paced but nothing out of the ordinary. Yes, second innings there was a bit of help … but we were 15, 20 runs short.”

