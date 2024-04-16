"I am not happy": GT spinner Rashid Khan on his wicket tally in IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], : Gujarat Titans star spinner Rashid Khan stated that he isn't "happy" with his wickets tally in the ongoing Indian Premier League but is happy to play "little" roles, which helps his team to clinch victory. HT Image

Rashid has had an underwhelming season for the last year's finalist. In six matches, Rashid has six scalps to his name at an economy of 7.96 and an average of 31.83.

The Afghanistan spinner struggled to make batters dance to his tune, which he has done throughout his career. He went wicketless in the opening game against the Mumbai Indians. He managed to pick two against the Chennai Super Kings but conceded 49 runs, which was the most by any GT bowler. Since then, he has picked a wicket each in the next four matches.

Rashid opened up about his struggle in the ongoing season and vowed to take more wickets in the next eight matches.

"In the first three games, I struggled a bit coming after the surgery; it wasn't easy to get back to my own rhythm. I am so happy in the last two to three games, I have played how my body allowed me to enjoy my bowling and I am quite happy with that. Wicket wise, I am not happy with that but that is what T20 cricket is all about. Sometimes you need to play a little role, which helps the team to win the game and I am trying my best to play that little role. In any part where I can change the momentum of the game, I try my best. I will do my best to take more wickets in the last eight games," Rashid told ANI.

GT made it to two consecutive finals of the IPL under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and even lifted the title in their debut season.

After Hardik returned to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill took over the captaincy.

Rashid lavished praise on Gill's performance as a captain and the commitment that he shows to deliver his best.

"He has been great since Day 1. It is so good to see him; he is leading from the front. The way he has been delivering with the bat even though he has captaincy on his shoulders. He is someone who tries to do his best as well, doesn't matter what the condition or situation is. He is delivering the best for the team and I think he has been delivering the best in captaincy as well. He is helping the guys in the right way to perform, which is so pleasing to see," Rashid added.

GT are currently in the sixth spot with six points and a negative net run rate of 0.637. Despite facing some setbacks, Rashid believes that the franchise have done well and played amazing cricket.

"It has been great so far as a team. We have done so well so far. Yeah, we lost three games. If you look at those games, we lost them, like mostly we were there. Overall, we have played amazing cricket," Rashid stated.

GT will face the Delhi Capitals in their next game on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

