'I am so glad that he is there': Chopra backs senior opener as 'starter' in SA ODIs, says he should open alongside Rahul

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Friday announced India's squad for three ODI series against South Africa, with KL Rahul being named as the captain of the side. In a first, pacer Jasprit Bumrah will also be vice-captain for the series.

Despite a poor run in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan was also included in the Indian 18-member squad for the ODI series against South Africa. The left-handed opener's future has been thrown into jeopardy as the team's opening combinations are on the upswing.

The 36-year-old Dhawan, who led a second-string Indian team on the Sri Lanka tour this year, was not a part of the T20 World Cup 2021 setup. The current team management may have plenty of openers at its disposal, but former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Dhawan should be a "starter" in South Africa.

Dhawan has over 6500 runs in 145 One-day Internationals including 17 hundreds and 33 half-centuries. Elated with the opener's presence in the squad, Chopra said on his YouTube channel, "I was repeatedly saying that Shikhar Dhawan should be there. I am so glad that he is there. If Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were there, then there would surely have been a fight on who would play where."

"Now that he is in the team, in my opinion, he should be the starter. You will see Shikhar Dhawan opening alongside Rahul, that's what I feel. Kohli plays at three, this is ODI cricket and not Tests, let's remind ourselves."

Chopra also heaped praise on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who earned ODI call-up on the back of "sensational" performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Maharashtra captain became the fourth player to notch up four tons in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy edition, joining Virat Kohli (Delhi), Devdutt Padikkal (Andhra Pradesh) and Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) in the elite list. Chopra, however, sees Ruturaj's chances of getting into the playing eleven as "slightly difficult."

"Ruturaj Gaikwad - that's another big story, the sort of performances he has dished out in the IPL and then in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he is not taking the name of stopping. He has been absolutely sensational."

"His name being there is a thumbs up. It was expected that his name will come but whether he will get a chance to play or not, I have no clue. It is slightly difficult, let's be honest because KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Iyer, SKY, Pant - there is no place for Ishan Kishan as well. Venkatesh Iyer is also already there down the order," he said.