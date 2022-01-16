'I can't believe they still get picked': Ex-ENG batter launches brutal attack on Shardul, Umesh; faces fan criticism

Team India faced a heavy defeat to South Africa in the final Test of the three-match series in Cape Town. The Proteas defeated India by seven wickets on Day 4 of the Test, securing a 2-1 series victory. The unit would be ruing a lost opportunity on the tour, as the side had registered an emphatic victory in the series opener at Centurion but failed to capitalize on the win.

While Team India's performances with the bat came under intense scrutiny, former England batter Nick Compton also believes that Indian bowlers Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav were not up to the mark in the series. While Thakur played all three games, Umesh replaced Mohammed Siraj in the Cape Town Test.

“Re India - Said it last year Thakur is not a world Test number one top line bowler and neither is Yadav.. I can’t believe they still get picked!” wrote Compton on Twitter.

Re India - Said it last year Thakur is not a world test number one top line bowler and neither is Yadav.. I can?t believe they still get picked! Tell me @RaunakRK ? — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) January 14, 2022

Thakur had produced a brilliant performance in the Johannesburg Test, which included a seven-wicket haul in the first innings.

Compton's tweet, however, didn't go well with the fans as many believed that the criticism of Indian bowlers wasn't warranted.

England lost against an Indian attack that comprised both. One of England's best batter right now Joe Root got out to either of them in Oval test https://t.co/t2C6QrLgbj — Udit (@udit_buch) January 15, 2022

You playing 16 Tests for England gave Lord Shardul hope. https://t.co/nrySvrn2Og — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 15, 2022

Earlier, former India Test skipper Virat Kohli admitted that batting let the visitors down in the Test series against South Africa but did not directly comment on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's spot in the team.

"Batting has let us down in the last two games I would say and there is no running away. I can't sit here and talk about what could happen in the future (about Pujara and Rahane)," said Kohli in the press conference.

Pujara scored 43 in the first innings and nine in the second essay of the final Test but Rahane failed to leave a mark in both innings as he scored nine and one in the third game.

