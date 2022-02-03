'I don't want to say that I want 15 or 17 cr..': Chahal tells RCB how much they should spend on him in IPL mega auction

The mega auction ahead of the 2022 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will see big names going under the hammer. One of the star players who is expected to attract multiple bids is India's Yuzvendra Chahal, who had been a key part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore over the past many years. The leg-spinner was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction and while Chahal “wants to go” back to RCB, he insisted that he wouldn't complain if it doesn't happen.

Talking to fellow India teammate and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Chahal spoke in detail about his expectations from the upcoming mega auction.

“It’s the first time where I feel I can go anywhere because there’s no Right to Match (RTM) card,” said Chahal. The RCB had used the RTM on Chahal in the 2018 auction.

“The last time (2018), RTM was available and they (RCB) had told me clearly that they’ll buy me using RTM in the auction no matter what… But this time, seriously, as a professional player, I am ready to go to any team,” Chahal told Ashwin.

“Obviously, I want to go to RCB because I’ve been there for 8 years but it’s not like if I go somewhere else I’ll feel bad because everyone has to make a new team and it’s a major auction where there’s always purse constraints. Whichever team takes me, I’ll keep giving my 100%. It will take some time to adjust to a new franchise but that’s why we call ourselves professional players.”

When the off-spinner asked Chahal to quote a price for RCB ahead of the mega auction, the leg-spinner hilariously replied, “I don’t want to say that I want ₹15 crores or 17 crores, you know, 8 crore is enough for me!”

Ravichandran Ashwin will also be entering the IPL mega auction this year and is listed as one of the 10 marquee players. Ashwin was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2022 edition.