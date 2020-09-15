IPL 2020: ‘We will see what strategies he uses’ - Aakash Chopra eager to see KL Rahul perform as KXIP captain

cricket

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 09:43 IST

India batsman KL Rahul is having a fantastic year. The right-handed batsman was part of the Indian squad that played the ODIs against Australia in January, and he shined with the bat. Rahul was also given the wicketkeeping duties in the same series after Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion, and the Karnataka cricketer proved more than ready for the challenge.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Travelling to New Zealand, Rahul was retained as India keeper in the limited-overs series, and he was once again impressive with the bat in both T20Is and the ODIs. Rahul also led India in one T20I when both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested, and he led the Indian team to a win. The batsman also showed ability to bat at the top of the order, as well as bat at no. 5 position.

Also read: How Ashish Nehra achieved historic World Cup feat with injury

Rahul’s versatility led to fans wondering if there is anything that he cannot do! Now, as the 13th edition of Indian Premier League beckons, all eyes will be once again on Rahul who will be leading Kings XI Punjab this year.

A fan asked former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on how he thinks Rahul will don the captaincy hat. In his response, Chopra said that he hopes the 27-year-old does well.

“I have hope that his captaincy will be good,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on his Facebook page. “Actually we will get an idea of his captaincy, how he runs the game, what strategies he uses. If we see Kohli and Rohit, they are of the same age bracket and at one time you may feel that they are not captain material anymore.”

Also read: Virat Kohli should have got more involved if RCB squad lacked balance before, says Gautam Gambhir

“As they say, a time comes when you have to pass on the baton like MS Dhoni did to Kohli and Kohli will also have to do to someone at some point. When he does that, it is possible that Rahul will be next in line.

“So this IPL will show us how KL Rahul will be like a captain but I feel, the manner in which I have seen him play and his temperament, I feel he will be a good captain,” Chopra signed off.

KL Rahul-led KXIP will look to win their first IPL this year when the tournament kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.