Home / Cricket / ‘I got Gilchrist bowled and it was the middle-stump’: India pacer narrates dream dismissal

cricket Updated: Aug 22, 2020 07:17 IST
Kings XI Punjab's Adam Gilchrist reacts to his bowler James Faulkner, (unseen) during their IPL-5 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
Kings XI Punjab's Adam Gilchrist reacts to his bowler James Faulkner, (unseen) during their IPL-5 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. (PTI Photo)
         

Varun Aaron may not have had the best of runs as an India cricketer but he did have his fair share of experience playing the IPL. His 30 wickets from 18 internationals (nine Tests and nine ODIs) is contrasting to his numbers in the IPL, where he’s played 47 matches and picked up 42 wickets. However, for Aaron, his memory of a particular dismissal of a legendary cricketer stands out, when as a youngster, the pacer has disturbed Adam Gilchrist’s stumps.

“My favourite memory would be my first IPL wicket, Adam Gilchrist. I got him bowled and it was the middle-stump. I was 19 or 20 back then and to see the whole stadium go up suddenly was a massive high. I had never felt that before,” Aaron told Sportstar.

2014 was a breakout year for Aaron. Having impressed the selectors in the IPL – 16 wickets from 10 matches – the pacer was drafted in India’s Test squad for the tour of England. He played two Tests and picked up five wickets, and while those may not be staggering numbers – the sight of an Aaron bouncer striking Stuart Broad made more headlines than his bowling figures. He played a couple of Tests later that year and four more the next before fading out.

READ | IPL 2020 | ‘Dhoni hit plenty of sixes in all directions’: CSK CEO talks about the captain’s form

Aaron continued to play the IPL but despite floundering performance, managed to find a franchise. Infact, despite playing just five matches for four wickets, Aaron had a few memorable dismissals last year.

“I had a good moment last year too. I have been practising the knuckleball for a year-and-a-half or two. I had practised swing with the new ball. I came back in a match where Rajasthan Royals had to win against the Kolkata Knight Riders,” he said.

“Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill had opened the batting for KKR. I got Lynn bowled and I felt Gill might be suspect to a slower knuckleball of mine. It was perfect. It landed exactly where I wanted it to, it did exactly how much I wanted it to. It was just a great ball.”

