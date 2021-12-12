‘I have said it a million times. Talks outside are immaterial’: Rohit opens up after becoming India's white-ball captain

Rohit Sharma, India's new white-ball captain, has opened up on taking up the new responsibility in an interview with bcci.tv.

Rohit was handed the T20I captaincy following Virat Kohli's decision to step down from the role post the culmination of the T20 World Cup. Earlier this week, the BCCI, while announcing the nation's Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, also disclosed that the opener will also take up the ODI leadership from Kohli.

In a short video posted by BCCI on Twitter, Rohit said:

"When you are playing cricket for India, the pressure is always going to be high. The pressure is always going to be there. There will be a lot of people talking about it; be it positively or negatively. For me, personally, as a cricketer, it is important to focus on my job and not to focus on what people are talking about because you can't control that. I have said it a million times and I will keep repeating it.

“This is also the same message to the team and the team understand that when we are playing a high-profile tournament, there will be a lot of talks. It's just important for us to focus on what we have in hand; which is to go and win games and play the way you are known for. So, those talks outside are immaterial. What we think of each other is more important. You want to share a strong bond between players and that is what will help us achieve the goal we want to."

