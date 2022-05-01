Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Haven't been home for 9 years. Had decided to return only when I achieve something': MI youngster shares touching story
cricket

'Haven't been home for 9 years. Had decided to return only when I achieve something': MI youngster shares touching story

Mumbai Indians have won five titles along with scouting some phenomenal talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. They continue to unearth new stars in the IPL.
Mumbai Indians in action against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 game(IPLt20.com)
Published on May 01, 2022 11:22 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

In its 15-season journey, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a bunch of lesser-known players making it big. The lucrative T20 league has unearthed many stars since its inception to validate itself as the favourite place of every sprouting cricketer. The tournament has also seen the burgeoning of five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who remain the most successful IPL team despite going through a torrid phase this year. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Mumbai Indians have won five titles along with scouting some phenomenal talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The franchise has also handed debuts to a couple of exciting players in the ongoing season. The Rohit Sharma-led IPL team on Saturday gave a chance to Kumar Kartikeya in their game against Rajasthan Royals. The 24-year-old Madhya Pradesh player grabbed the prized wicket of opposition captain Sanju Samson in his first IPL outing.

Also Read | 'Delhi hammered us. I walk to dressing room, there's guys crying': RR share video of Warne recalling 2008 season-opener

Samson was looking dangerous, hitting Hrithik Shokeen for two sixes over long-off and long-on before debutant Kartikeya dismissed the batter in his first over. Kartikeya, who hails from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, returned 1/19 in his four overs to put the brakes on Rajasthan batters.

RELATED STORIES

Kartikeya, who labelled himself as a "mystery" bowler during the innings break, had humble beginnings as a cricketer. He hasn't visited his home for nine years in his wandering to success.

"I haven't been home for 9 years. I'd decided to return home only when I achieve something in life. My mom and dad called me frequently, but I was committed. Now finally I'll return home after the IPL," Kartikeya told Dainik Jagran.

"My coach Sanjay sir had suggested my name for Madhya Pradesh. In the first year, my name came up in the Under-23 team as a standby player, and I felt a huge sense of relief to see my name on the list," he further added.

Against Rajasthan, Kartikeya bowled nine dot deliveries conceded just a single boundary in his debut IPL outing. "I am a mystery bowler. I feel good. When I found out I was playing I was a little nervous. But I planned overnight for every batter. I was trying to bowl it on the pads to Samson. I got a lot of confidence when Sachin sir advised me. I would want my team to win. The ball is spinning a little. The wicket is good though to bat on," he told host broadcaster during the innings break.

As Mumbai went on to register their maiden win of the season, Rohit lavished praise on the young bowling duo of Shokeen and Kartikeya who scalped two and one wickets respectively.

Both of these guys, they are courageous, they want to do something special. It gives me the confidence to bowl them at any given stage. We played very well, bowlers came together, batters did the job as well," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl mumbai indians
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP