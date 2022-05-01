'Haven't been home for 9 years. Had decided to return only when I achieve something': MI youngster shares touching story

In its 15-season journey, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed a bunch of lesser-known players making it big. The lucrative T20 league has unearthed many stars since its inception to validate itself as the favourite place of every sprouting cricketer. The tournament has also seen the burgeoning of five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who remain the most successful IPL team despite going through a torrid phase this year. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Mumbai Indians have won five titles along with scouting some phenomenal talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The franchise has also handed debuts to a couple of exciting players in the ongoing season. The Rohit Sharma-led IPL team on Saturday gave a chance to Kumar Kartikeya in their game against Rajasthan Royals. The 24-year-old Madhya Pradesh player grabbed the prized wicket of opposition captain Sanju Samson in his first IPL outing.

Also Read | 'Delhi hammered us. I walk to dressing room, there's guys crying': RR share video of Warne recalling 2008 season-opener

Samson was looking dangerous, hitting Hrithik Shokeen for two sixes over long-off and long-on before debutant Kartikeya dismissed the batter in his first over. Kartikeya, who hails from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, returned 1/19 in his four overs to put the brakes on Rajasthan batters.

Kartikeya, who labelled himself as a "mystery" bowler during the innings break, had humble beginnings as a cricketer. He hasn't visited his home for nine years in his wandering to success.

"I haven't been home for 9 years. I'd decided to return home only when I achieve something in life. My mom and dad called me frequently, but I was committed. Now finally I'll return home after the IPL," Kartikeya told Dainik Jagran.

"My coach Sanjay sir had suggested my name for Madhya Pradesh. In the first year, my name came up in the Under-23 team as a standby player, and I felt a huge sense of relief to see my name on the list," he further added.

Against Rajasthan, Kartikeya bowled nine dot deliveries conceded just a single boundary in his debut IPL outing. "I am a mystery bowler. I feel good. When I found out I was playing I was a little nervous. But I planned overnight for every batter. I was trying to bowl it on the pads to Samson. I got a lot of confidence when Sachin sir advised me. I would want my team to win. The ball is spinning a little. The wicket is good though to bat on," he told host broadcaster during the innings break.

As Mumbai went on to register their maiden win of the season, Rohit lavished praise on the young bowling duo of Shokeen and Kartikeya who scalped two and one wickets respectively.

Both of these guys, they are courageous, they want to do something special. It gives me the confidence to bowl them at any given stage. We played very well, bowlers came together, batters did the job as well," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON