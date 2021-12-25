I needed support after taking 400 wickets: Harbhajan calls for 'respect' from 'certain set of people' after retirement

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, putting an end to a 23-year-long career. Harbhajan made his India debut in 1998 and represented India for 18 years, appearing in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is. The off-spinner was also a part of India's winning squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

Harbhajan faced inconsistency in his performances post the 2011 World Cup victory, when he was first dropped from the ODI and Test squads in the second half of the year. He was recalled in the side for the home series against Australia and England in 2012 but was dropped again after indifferent performances. The off-spinner continued to make select appearances and eventually played his final match for India in 2016.

In an interview after his retirement, Harbhajan has now insisted that if he had received support in 2012, he would've ended up with “500-550” wickets in Test cricket.

“It always feels nice to have that support. I'll say that if I got the support at the right time, I would've retired much earlier after 500-550 wickets because I was 31 when I reached the 400-wicket mark. If I played 3-4 years more, I would've reached 500 wickets but that didn't happen,” Harbhajan told Dainik Jagran.

The former off-spinner further stated that if a player needs support even after taking over 400 wickets, there needs to be introspection in their treatment.

“There were many reasons and if I dwell upon them, we would probably lose a lot of things. I never felt the need for support after 2001-02; I needed support after I took 400 wickets and if a player needs it after reaching that mark, I don't know how we take care of our players. There comes a time when you need to respect your players because they deserve it. But that decision lies with a certain set of people,” said Harbhajan.

"However, I would like to say after the support I received from Sourav Ganguly in 2001-02, I never needed it again. But I needed the backing in 2012 and if I had received it, my career would've been even better and I had retired much earlier after 550 wickets."

