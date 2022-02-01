'I probably wasn’t as culturally aware as a young player': RCB star explains how IPL changed him as a person

After a dismal IPL season with Punjab Kings, Glenn Maxwell of Australia put up a remarkable performance after moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bought for a staggering INR 14.25 crores in the auction, the explosive all-rounder was the highest run-scorer for the Bangalore-based outfit last season, scoring 513 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 144.10.

The star Australian cricketer capped off a stellar 2021 with a T20 World Cup trophy. He's also among the three RCB picks along with Virat Kohli & Mohammed Siraj who have been retained by the franchise ahead of the upcoming season's mega-auction. Maxwell was retained for a sum of INR 11 crore.

Speaking on his IPL journey, Maxwell has shared how playing the tournament helped meet some of his heroes, further adding that the stint has changed him as a cricketer and person as well.

“The IPL has changed my life in an amazing way that I have been able to meet some of my heroes, some of the people I have admired playing for and against. IPL has changed me as a cricketer, changed me as a person,” said Maxwell while speaking in RCB’s podcast to Danish Sait.

“I probably wasn’t as culturally aware as a young player about India. The people that I have met, the things that I have learned from the IPL have helped me as a cricketer and more importantly as a person”, he further added.

“I owe the IPL a hell of a lot because it has also helped me as an international cricketer. I have been able to adapt to different situations which I never thought I would do ever."

With Kohli stepping down from the captaincy role at the end of the 2021 season, RCB will have an added responsibility at the auction table to rope in a potential skipper. Maxwell could also be a choice if the franchise doesn't strike gold at the auction on February 12 and 13.

After being retained by the franchise, Maxwell had said, "Dear RCB fans, Glenn Maxwell here. Just want to give a massive shout out to the RCB team management for retaining me for the upcoming IPL season. I had a lot of fun this season. So we had a bit of success this year.

"Hopefully, we can go a couple of steps further next year and win that title. We know the fans will be there supporting us in their red and black outfits. Hopefully, we can put out a massive show for you next year. I am hoping that everyone is staying safe and taking care of each other. Looking forward to seeing next year. Cheers."

