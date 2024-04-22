New Delhi [India], : Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly on Monday said that he sees Rishabh Pant paying for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. "I see him playing for India": Sourav Ganguly on Pant's chances of taking part in T20 WC

India will be in action on June 5 when they take on Ireland before attention shifts to the high-octane clash against Pakistan on June 9, both of which will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While speaking to ANI, Ganguly called DC skipper Pant a "special player" and hoped that he would get considered for the 20-over World Cup.

"I see him playing for India, of course. He is such a special player. I hope they consider him for the World Cup, which I am sure they will and I wish him the best once he goes to the West Indies and America," Ganguly told ANI.

In IPL 2024, Pant scored 254 runs after appearing in 8 matches at a strike rate of 150.30.

While speaking on DC's current performance in the ongoing IPL 2024, he added that in the upcoming matches of the tournament, the Delhi-based franchise would keep playing well.

"We are in a position where we need to win and we will try that. It has been a stop-start but in sports, any team have the capability of winning all six, five out of six. So, we will keep trying and keep playing well," he added.

DC's Director of Cricket further praised Pant and said that he brings the batting quality into the team.

"He is a very good player and along with his captaincy, he brings the batting, which is so important for us. If you look at the 10 teams of the IPL, that Indian player is very important, whether it's Rishabh for us, MSD for Chennai , Rohit and Hardik for Mumbai , Shubman for Gujarat , that international Indian player binds the team together. I think he has batter very well for us and it has made us stronger," he further added.

Currently, DC stand in eighth place on the IPL 2024 table with 6 points after winning 3 of 8 games. In Delhi's previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they conceded a 67-run loss on Saturday.

In their upcoming match, the Delhi-based franchise will take on Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant , Jake Fraser-McGurk.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.