'I started watching videos of my bowling': Hasnain opens up on 'difficult' phase after being banned for illegal action

Pakistan's tearaway speedster Mohammad Hasnain has opened about the tumultuous phase he's endured since getting suspended from bowling in international cricket. The 21-year-old pacer was found to have an illegal bowling action and umpire Gerard Abood reported his bowling in the Big Bash League (BBL) game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers last month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also pulled Hasnain out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season in order to use this time to modify his bowling action, which saw the bowler's action extended above 15 degrees. Hasnain, who has played eight ODIs and 18 T20Is after making his Pakistan debut in 2019, opened up on the suspension and said he never expected such a thing to happen.

"Before the Big Bash League, I've played a decent amount of cricket. I never thought that my arm goes up beyond 15 degrees. I had never expected such a thing to happen. When I first got to know about the action, I had no idea about this. I started watching videos of my bowling... to see if there was any problem with the action.

"I didn't feel any such thing. I returned to Pakistan leaving BBL midway through the season as the PSL was about to start. I was playing PSL games when I got to know that I've been banned by the ICC. It's a difficult phase for me but I am hoping to clear this and bounce back.. and represent my team again," Hasnain said in a YouTube video shared by his PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators.

Hasnain enjoyed a dream start in the Big Bash where he picked a triple-wicket maiden in what was his first over in the tournament. He was hoping to replicate his performance in the PSL before facing a suspension. But the Quetta Gladiators star said the fans will see a new Hasnain once he irons out the kinks.

"I was hoping to give my best against Islamabad United... I was tying my shoelaces before the warm-up before Saifi Bhai (Sarfaraz Ahmed) was told Hasnain can't play this match. It was a difficult moment for me. I'm leaving the PSL and my team. It's a tough period for me but I'll be back after clearing my weaknesses. I've got time to improve and you will see a new Hasnain soon," he further added.

The PCB had earlier described Hasnain as an "asset" citing his ability to bowl consistently at 145 kmph and was optimistic of his return to the game after remodelling his action.

"The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. He will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible," the board had said in a statement.

