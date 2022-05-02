'I think Faf would be jealous a little bit. But it's okay': Ruturaj Gaikwad's hilarious dig at former opening partner

Ruturaj Gaikwad was at his destructive best as he slammed 99 off 57 deliveries to set up a comfortable win for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The 25-year-old batter had blown hot and cold this season but he found his run-scoring spree at the MCA Stadium, Pune. With MS Dhoni back at the helm of CSK affairs, the franchise registered its third win of the season to stay alive in the playoffs race. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

While Ruturaj fell a run short a well deserved hundred, his opening partner Devon Conway played the anchor's role to perfection. The Kiwi player scored his first half-century for the Super Kings and notched his highest IPL score with 85 not out off 55 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

Also Read | Captain MS Dhoni left furious after Mukesh Choudhary bowls a wide delivery in final over against SRH

Ruturaj and Conway put on a team record 182-run partnership, which is the highest-ever partnership for Chennai in IPL history. The previous best stand for Chennai was 181 between openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson against Punjab Kings in the 2020 season.

Ruturaj, who took home the player-of-the-match award, didn't miss the chance to poke fun at his former opening partner Faf du Plessis. "I think Faf would be jealous a little bit. But it's okay. It feels really nice to have the record." Ruturaj told CSK TV after his team's 13-run win.

Ruturaj last year was the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 635 runs. Du Plessis was second on the list with 633 runs.

"In powerplay, we didn't start off well but I kept telling him that we are in and after that, it's going to be pretty much easy for us to get going. I reminded him the wicket is slightly tough and we both carry on as long as we want," said Ruturaj about his partnership with Conway.

"He also showed great courage to take on the bowlers. Very happy for him because he was eager to perform for this lovely franchise."

Highest opening partnership in the IPL for CSK:

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad & Devon Conway - 182 runs

2. Shane Watson & Faf Du Plessis - 181* runs

3. Robin Uthappa & Shivam Dube - 165 runs

The young batter also shared that his parents were present in the stands to watch his innings. He thanked them for their constant support and hoped that he's made them proud.

"It's really special. I can't put it in words. They don't come and see my matches. But I wanted to come and experience the atmosphere, experience the CSK thing. Obviously, they don't come with any expectation of me scoring. I know it might be playing in their minds, but I am really thankful to god and thankful to them for supporting me. I hope I have made them proud. Thankfully, I gave my best," he said.

