‘I think that’s the most incredible thing’: How CSK captain MS Dhoni helped Sam Billings

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 07:23 IST

Former India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been one of the most influential cricketers in the past decade. Dhoni not only won three ICC trophies for India as captain, he also led Chennai Super Kings to three Indian Premier League trophies. Dhoni’s influence among his players is measured from the fact that more than about his cricket, his teammates often talk about how Dhoni is as a person.

Former Chennai Super Kings batsman Sam Billings, in a recent interview, recalled how MS Dhoni helped him during his time with the franchise. Billings had withdrawn from IPL 2020, and will not be playing in the upcoming season.

“I absolutely loved my 2 years at CSK. The success in which the environment had consistently over the time is unmatched really, probably only Mumbai have been as consistent as CSK. To get a winners medal of the IPL is something that I really cherished,” Billings told Cricbuzz.

“For me, that experience from those great players... the overseas guys but also the homegrown Indian stars. I mean, no bigger star than MS Dhoni in terms of my role that I want to fulfill,” he added.

“There is no one better than MS to learn from. For me, it was great to pick his brains and enjoy the environment he has created,” he further said.

“He is a big Man United fan which really helps, as am I. He always invited me when there’s a few Man United fans around. So whenever the game was on, we used to go to his room and watch there. It was pretty cool just to talk about cricket and learn of him,” he added.

“And see how he goes about his business, whether it’s practice or games. For me, as well, my third year of captaincy at Kent, I think that’s the most incredible thing... how he talks to his players, especially the young players. They have the utmost respect and trust in him but he also trusts people and allows them to really thrive in the environment,” Billings further said.

The 13th edition of IPL will begin from September 18th in the UAE.