'I used to go for six on every delivery': India star reveals how he is 'getting better'; 'I can be more consistent'

Team India registered a third-successive series victory after beating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the second T20I on Sunday. While Shreyas Iyer (74*) was key to India's win, Ravindra Jadeja (45*) and Sanju Samson (39) made important contributions to the Indian win as the hosts chased down a 184-run target with 17 balls to spare.

The game also saw Samson batting for India for the first time in over a year; he had played in the 1st T20I of the series in Lucknow as well but didn't get to bat in the game. Samson endured a rusty start to the innings but gained his form after smashing 22 runs in the 13th over of the innings, eventually scoring 39 off 22 deliveries to stabilise the Indian run-chase alongside Shreyas.

Ahead of the third T20I, Samson opened up on his return to the Indian team.

“It took me time. When you play after a gap, it takes time. This time, however, the restrictions due to quarantine and bio-bubble further extended the time. But as I continued to bat, I gained the rhythm,” Samson told Star Sports.

Samson also revealed that he has learnt a lot about his game with time, adding that he used to play quite aggressively during the initial phase of his career but became more mature with time.

"I get to play a lot of matches, in the IPL and for India A and of course the domestic season. I keep reading about my game as well and I think I'm getting better at it. With experience, I'm understanding my game better,” said Samson.

“Earlier, when I was a youngster, I used to go for six on every delivery just because I thought I could hit those sixes. With time, I realised that it is important to spend time in the middle as well. Then, I can be more consistent. So, I've gained some experience on my game.”

On being asked whether he is targeting a place in the T20 World Cup squad, Samson said, “Absolutely. There are such high standards in the Indian team. You have to make the use of each and every opportunity. If you keep capitalizing on those opportunities, you will automatically get a place in the side. So contributing to the team's success remains the most important thing.”

