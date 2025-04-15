Lucknow [India] April 15 : Chennai Super Kings batter Shaik Rasheed described his nervousness before the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday and how he was advised by Shivam Dubey and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to stay calm, focus on the ball, and show intent. "I want to dedicate this knock to the net bowlers": Shaik Rasheed on his innings against LSG

In a video posted by IPL, Rasheed said that he wanted to dedicate his knock to the net bowlers and acknowledged their hard work and support.

"I was very nervous. How should I play? The approach is the same. I have to show my intent. Shivam Bhai and Mahi Bhai said the way things keep your body as calm as possible. Don't look at the audience. Just react to the ball; that's it. I want to dedicate this knock to the net bowlers. They bowled so well. They put in a lot of effort for me. That's why I gave it to them," Shaik Rasheed said in a video posted by IPL.

Shaik Rasheed made a memorable entry into the Indian Premier League on Monday, displaying nerves of steel. Rasheed scored 27 runs from 19 balls, featuring six boundaries, aiding CSK in a quick beginning while pursuing 167 against LSG.

He built a strong foundation for CSK with a 52-run opening partnership with Rachin Ravindra , providing the middle-order batters time on the crease.

Rasheed is a talented top-order batsman who has played for Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket. Before his IPL debut, he participated in 19 First-Class matches, accumulating 1204 runs with an average of 37. 62, in addition to playing 12 List A and 17 T20 matches.

Chennai, who appeared off-colour after losing five on the trot for the first time in a single IPL campaign, found its lost swagger in Lucknow as they gunned down the 167-run target and trounced the Super Giants comprehensively to return to winning ways.

