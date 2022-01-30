'I want to win World Cup for the country': Team India star aims international comeback with IPL; 'It is like obsession'

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will precede a mega auction in February, which has seen over a thousand cricketers (1,214) registering to go under the hammer. The mega auction this year has added significance due to the addition of two new teams in the tournament – Lucknow (Super Giants) and Ahmedabad.

Earlier this month, both franchises released a list of players they roped in ahead of the auction. While Lucknow named KL Rahul as their captain, Ahmedabad decided to offer all-rounder Hardik Pandya his first full-time opportunity as a skipper in the IPL. Pandya was released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction.

The all-rounder has endured a tough time off the field with persistent injuri issues which hampered his international career. Pandya hasn't played for India since the T20 World Cup last year and he is aiming for an international comeback with consistent performances in the upcoming IPL edition.

“Yes, that’s the plan,” Pandya told Economic Times. "My main aim is to be at my peak when the World Cup happens.

“All my training, planning, preparation is keeping the World Cup in mind. I want to win the World Cup for the country. It will make me really happy and proud. It is like an obsession with me. IPL will give me a very good preparatory platform for the World Cup but all the hard work ultimately is for the Indian team and the World Cup,” said Pandya.

In the absence of the star all-rounder, Venkatesh Iyer was provided with an opportunity in his position. However, his performances in three T20Is and two ODIs have been indifferent. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, meanwhile, have produced solid performances with both, bat and ball during the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa.

“I have always rushed myself with my preparation keeping the team’s interest in mind. But this time I wanted some time off to prepare myself physically and mentally. I also wanted to take some time off for my family. We have spent a lot of time in bio bubbles, though everyone has tried to make us feel comfortable, staying in a bio bubble is very tough," Pandya further said.

