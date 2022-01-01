'I was feeling Pant was first candidate as vice-captain': Ex-India selector 'extremely surprised' at Bumrah's VC role

The BCCI on Friday named India's 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, where a rejigged setup saw KL Rahul donning the captaincy hat in place of Rohit Sharma. The senior India opener was injured only days after being named the ODI captain in December, a promotion that completed India's limited-overs captaincy takeover from Virat Kohli.

The BCCI said that Rohit was "ruled out owing to an injury" for the three-match series starting January 19 with pacer Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain of the ODI team. Rahul and Bumrah being assigned leadership roles have hinted at the board's intention of looking for future leaders to replace Rohit and Kohli.

But former national selector and ex-India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has backed Rishabh Pant to don the vice-captaincy hat, pointing out the young wicketkeeper's competency across all three formats.

"I was extremely surprised, I was not expecting Jasprit Bumrah to be made the vice-captain. I was hoping that Rishabh Pant had more chances to be made the vice-captain because he is also a multi-format player, he plays all the three formats," Karim told India News.

Pant has already led Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), making him the "first candidate" as vice-captain for Karim. "Pant's performances as captain of the Delhi Capitals have been very good. We are seeing how he reads the match, he has a lot of game awareness.

"Jasprit Bumrah has the talent, his role is very important for the Indian team but he has not captained anywhere till now. So it is slightly surprising. I was feeling that Rishabh Pant was the first candidate as vice-captain," he further said.

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi, on the other hand, backed Bumrah for the role and tagged the paceman as "captaincy material". He also cited the example of Australia pacer Pat Cummins taking charge of the Test team in the recent Ashes series.

"I have said earlier as well that Jasprit Bumrah is captaincy material. It is a huge myth that fast bowlers cannot be captains. Fast bowlers read the game very well and the big reason for Jasprit Bumrah being made the vice-captain is that he is a performer across the formats."

"We can take a leaf out of the book of the Australians. Pat Cummins was made the captain, there was a lot of criticism but Australia is 3-0 ahead in the Ashes and Pat Cummins has given a terrific performance. Jasprit Bumrah being made the vice-captain is a signal that he can captain the country in the coming days," said Sodhi.

The ODI series begins on January 19 after the culmination of the Test series in which India currently lead 1-0. The second Test begins on January 3 at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

