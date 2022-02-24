'I was impressed with his power-hitting abilities': Record-breaker India WK reserves special praise for 'idol' MS Dhoni

Stumper Richa Ghosh recently grabbed the limelight for hitting a 26-ball half-century in the fourth ODI against New Zealand Women. The India Women star registered the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in Women's ODIs, albeit in a losing cause. She hit four fours and as many sixes in the blistering knock but perished soon after reaching the milestone.

The 18-year-old Ghosh departed after playing a knock of 52 in the 13th over, leaving India tottering at 96 for five. The visitors slumped further in the rain-marred ODI to fold for just 128 while chasing a 191-run target in Queenstown. The defeat presented New Zealand with a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

She didn't manage to take India past the finish line but Richa was delighted to tick off a personal milestone after missing out on a fifty against Australia. "It felt really great as it was my first 50. The last time I got out for 44 in Australia but here I was able to continue and reach half-century. I was really happy, and my parents were also elated by it as they called up to congratulate me after the knock," she told team skipper Mithali Raj in a post-match video on bcci.tv.

Richa also revealed how she was highly influenced by MS Dhoni's attacking batting approach and work behind the stumps. Widely regarded as one of the sharpest brains in the sport, Dhoni is among the most successful captains of all time, having led India to three major ICC trophies.

"During my childhood, I used to look up to my father. I used to practice with him at that time, so I was influenced by his aggressive batting approach. When I began watching matches of Team India, I started following MS Dhoni as I was impressed with his power-hitting abilities with the bat coupled with effective wicket-keeping behind the stumps. He is my idol," said Richa.

Skipper Mithali also reserved special praise for Richa and said she was in awe of the Siliguri player's shot-playing ability. "I think it was a very nice inning by her. I was in awe of her for the shots she played, the sixes she hit against the wind. They were the shots one could admire from the other end."

Mithali and Co on Thursday registered their first victory of the series, but the White Ferns took the ODI rubber 4-1. Mithali, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat to ensure India pulls off a comfortable win in the final game of the series. Mithali (57*) and Richa (7*) stayed unbeaten as India chased down New Zealand's 251-run total with 24 deliveries to spare.