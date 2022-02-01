'I was never scared of the short ball': Mohammed Shami reminisces his incredible fifty at Lord's

Mohammed Shami was batting on 42 against England when he decided to bring up his fifty at the Lord's in style. The Indian first whacked Moeen Ali for a four at mid-wicket and then hit a monstrous six to reach the landmark. It was a testament to the paceman's batting prowess.

Shami removed the helmet and acknowledged the applause from the crowd, which was on its feet at the home of cricket. He eventually added an unbeaten partnership of 89 runs with Jasprit Bumrah as India declared their second innings on 298/8, setting England a 272-run target.

It was also Shami's second fifty score against England. He had hit 51 at Nottingham during India’s 2014 tour, a match that ended in a draw. Speaking on his ability to soak short-ball pressure from the opposition, the 31-year-old Shami has said that he's always enjoyed his batting without getting intimidated by a bouncer barrage.

“Let me tell you something. I was never scared of the short ball as many people thought it to be. I have always enjoyed my batting and I do try to contribute as much as possible with the bat and help the team. If I was scared of the short ball, I wouldn’t have scored that half-century at Lord’s. So I don’t think much about it," Shami told India.com.

Shami also heaped praise on Ravi Shastri, saying that the former head coach's positivity rubbed on the team. Under Shastri, India registered back-to-back Test series wins in Australia, led England 2-1 on their soil, finished five years in a row as the No. 1 ranked Test team and reached the knockouts of several ICC tournaments.

"Everybody knows about Ravi Shastri’s pep talk and he speaks just like you see him in the commentary box. There is not an iota of negativity in Ravi Shastri. His positivity rubbed on to the team and that is something that stood out for me," said Shami.

Shami, who has been rested for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, also highlighted the role of Bharat Arun in the pace bowling revolution. Arun was the bowling coach of the Indian team under Shastri until recently and worked alongside R Sridhar as the fielding coach.

"It was great working with Bharat Arun when he was the bowling coach of India. At the international level, there is not much to learn in terms of the basics. It was all about discussing bowling plans and he shared his views and it worked really well for us and the team."

