'I was shocked. Took me a while to get back to senses': RCB's record-breaker recounts how IPL franchise approached him

Royal Challengers Bangalore would hope to land the maiden IPL title this year and the franchise has reshuffled the squad from last season, spending big money on names like Faf du Plessis ( ₹7 crore), Josh Hazlewood ( ₹7.75 crore) and Wanindu Hasaranga ( ₹10.75 crore).

The franchise also bought back Harshal Patel for a whopping ₹10.75 crore. The medium pacer had a stellar last season where he equalled Dwayne Bravo's record of taking 32 IPL wickets in a single IPL edition. He was the first Indian player to achieve the feat.

Harshal wasn't a part of the retention group that featured Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. But the 31-year-old fetched a hefty contract in the auction for his craft to bowl slower deliveries and cutters at the death.

Harshal was previously a part of the Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2020 but was traded to RCB ahead of the 2021 season. But his association with the Bangalore franchise dates to 2012 when legendary Anil Kumble was serving as its chief mentor.

Recalling the "fascinating" story that made the way for him into the lucrative T20 league, Harshal said Ranji Trophy success played a key role behind Kumble's interest.

“RCB approached me and asked if I was open to coming for their trials and of course, I had shown my interest. We went on to play the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy. I took eight-wicket hauls back-to-back and that is when Avinash Vaidya said Anil Kumble wants to speak to me, I was shocked. It took me a while to get back to my senses. They then offered me a contract and I was on board," Harshal said while speaking on the RCB Podcast.

“10 years ago, it was the first time I got into the IPL, and again how I got into IPL is again a fascinating story. I was playing for Haryana, my first-ever Ranji trophy season. I had played five games and taken nine wickets so nothing fancy there. When we qualified and played against Karnataka, I took eight-wicket, and it gave me the confidence to perform at that level," he added.

Harshal also remembered his childhood and said how being a troublemaker led to him joining a cricket academy. “I was kind of a troublemaker when I was a kid. My mom decided that she doesn’t want me to play with these kids who she claimed as hooligans. I joined a cricket academy.

"On my first day at the academy, I realized I was better than most of the children there even though I have no formal training in cricket. This made me realise I am really good at it, and at the age of 13, it gives you a feeling that you are the king of everything. But, as always, the bubbles were to burst at some time. Early cricketing memories are brilliant, and I love the game," Harshal further said.

A new-look RCB camp will also feature Dinesh Karthik ( ₹5.5 crore), Anuj Rawat ( ₹3.4 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad ( ₹2.4 crore) and Sherfane Rutherford ( ₹1 crore) next season.