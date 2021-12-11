'I was shocked. Warned him as well': Shoaib Akhtar recalls meeting India star in 2018 Asia Cup

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recalled his meeting with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the Pakistan game in 2018 Asia Cup, saying that he was shocked to see his lean figure and had warned him of an injury. Moments later Hardik was stretchered off the field.

Back in 2018, during a group game between India and Pakistan, Hardik had incurred an injury while bowling in the 18th over of the game. He was seen clutching his back during his follow-through and then laid motionless on the field, implying that he had a cramp due to dehydration. He was immediately taken off the field by a stretcher with BCCI stating "an acute lower back injury."

Talking to Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel on fast bowling tutorial, Akhtar said that he had warned Pandya of an injury before the match.

"I told Bumrah in Dubai, even Hardik Pandya...I still have such strong back muscles behind my shoulders, but they looked so lean. I was shocked. I warned him that you will get injured, but he told me that he has been playing a lot of cricket. Exactly an hour and a half later, he got injured," he said.

Hardik hasd continued to suffer through the same injury over last few years. The back issue led to him playing solely as a batsman for Mumbai Indians in 2021 season of the Indian Premier League and during the game against Pakistan in India's T20 World Cup opener in 2021. He was eventually dropped from India's team from all formats owing to fitness issue.

Akhtar then advised three senior Indian fast bowlers on how to maintain fitness, stressing on the need to build their muscles.

"Bhuvneshwar has to strengthen his glutes, hamstring, lower back and upper torso. Shami needs to a leaner upper body. For Bumrah...it is the same, fast bowlers need to build their muscles. You go into a series with a six inch muscle and return with two inch after the series because there is loss of muscle mass. So you need to decide how much you need to run. Long runs twice is week is enough to keep yourself light on the feet. But if you know you are an explosive fast bowler then you do those specific trainings like sledge running," he explained.

Indian team will next be in action in the tour of South Africa where they will play three Tests and as many T20Is.