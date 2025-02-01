‘I was told I'm concussion sub 2 overs after…': Harshit Rana reveals mastermind behind controversial move

If there was any doubt regarding who the mastermind behind India's decision to bring in Harshit Rana as the concussion substitute for Shivam Dube was, it was erased by the man himself. After producing a match-winning effort with the ball on his T20I debut and that too as a concussion sub for all-rounder Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana said it was head coach Gautam Gambhir who told him to get ready two overs into England's chase. Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of England’s Jamie Overton during the 4th T20I in Pune on Friday.(PTI)

Harshit, who picked up 3/33 on his T20I debut, said he got to know about Gambhir's plans two overs in the England chase. "It is still a dream debut for me. When Dube came back (to the dugout), after two overs I was informed by sir (Gambhir) I will be the concussion substitute. It is not just for this series; I have been waiting for an opportunity for a long time, and I wanted to prove I belong here. I have bowled well in the IPL and was just following the same here," Rana told the broadcasters after India bowled England out for 166 to win the fourth T20I in Pune by 15 runs and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Dube, who himself was playing his first match of the series, replacing Washington Sundar in the XI, smashed 53 off 34 balls to help India reach 181/9 in their allotted 20 overs. The lanky left-hander, who coped with a few body blows early into his innings courtesy of some hostile bowling from England fast bowler Jofra Archer, was hit on the helmet by a Jamie Overton bouncer on the penultimate ball of the Indian innings.

Dube was run out while coming back for a second run on the last ball of the over and did not come out to the field. Ramandeep Singh, the other seam-bowling all-rounder in India's squad, was in the field, but a change happened after the powerplay. Harshit Rana came on to the field as an official replacement for Dube and Ramandeep went off the field.

Rana, who had recently played in the opening Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, came in to bowl in the 12th over and made an immediate impact, dismissing Liam Livingstone for 9.

Jos Buttler unhappy with Harshit replacing Dube

England skipper Jos Buttler appeared unhappy with the decision and was seen discussing it with the umpires on the field. Former England cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Nick Knight, who were part of the broadcasting team, expressed their dismay after seeing Rana, a fast bowler, replace Dube, a seam-bowling all-rounder.

The lanky right-arm pacer got another wicket in of Jacob Bethell in the 16h over of the match with a beautifully disguised slower ball.

Rana was called back to bowl the high-pressure 19th over when England needed 25 runs. He got the all-important wicket of Jamie Overton in the last ball and gave away only six runs in the over.