'I will see him play some Ranji Trophy': Sourav Ganguly chalks out roadmap for Hardik Pandya's India return

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has remained on the sidelines ever since the T20 World Cup last year. Pandya made himself unavailable for selection due to his struggles with injury and in his absence, multiple players like Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar played in Pandya's position in the limited-overs formats.

Last month, Pandya spoke in detail about how he targets a return to international cricket through consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will be leading the Ahmedabad franchise.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said he expects Pandya to take part in the Ranji Trophy too.

“Hardik was injured and a break was given to him to completely recover, so that he can continue to serve Indian cricket for a long period of time. I believe I will see him play some Ranji Trophy to start with,” Ganguly told PTI.

Pandya, who represents Baroda in First-class cricket, last played a Ranji Trophy match in 2018.

“I expect him to bowl a lot more overs and his body will get stronger. Also he is now captain of Ahmedabad IPL and that will be a platform where his form and fitness will be checked by selectors. Accordingly, they will take a call,” Ganguly further said.

Pandya will make his maiden appearance as a full-time captain in the IPL this season. After he was released by the Mumbai Indians in December last year, Ahmedabad - one of the two entrants to the tournament ahead of the 2022 edition - roped him in for ₹15 crore.

All are eager to see the all-rounder on the field as he has been out of action since November 2021 due to back injury and further rehabilitation.

"Just getting fitter, healthier and looking after all the parts which I need to work at or look after, in a very nice space right now. Training hard, not taking anything forward, taking day-by-day and focusing on a lot of new things which is a nice thing, getting up early doing two sessions in a day. It is nice and healthy," Pandya had earlier said when asked about his training, as quoted by PTI

