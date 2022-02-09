'I won't be surprised if he agrees': Harbhajan on Kohli's possible return to captaincy; 'RCB won't get a better leader'

The IPL 2022 Player Auction list was revealed last month where a total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

RCB have retained three players ahead of the auction - their former skipper Virat Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacer Mohammed Siraj. In the hunt for maiden IPL trophy, the Bangalore-based outfit will have an added responsibility. The team will have to look for a captain as well.

ALSO READ | 'I absolutely disagree': Pat Cummins makes fiery response to Johnson's 'gutless' jibe; 'I can hold my head high'

Kohli last year stepped down as RCB captain, ending his decade-long journey as the leader of the franchise. Under him, RCB's best show came in 2016 when the team reached the final, with Kohli leading from the front scoring 973 runs including four centuries.

The 33-year-old Kohli may have relinquished the role but former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes RCB might hand the responsibility of captaincy again to their old skipper. The spin great listed out best picks for the leadership role on his YouTube channel but described Kohli's return to leadership as the best choice for the Bangalore franchise. He also picked Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan as Indian alternatives for the role.

"Despite having many big names, RCB is a team who is yet to lift the title. AB de Villiers won't play this season and Kohli has stepped down from captaincy... so they need to find a captain now. Among Indians, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are the two names who can efficiently lead the team. Shreyas has already shown his captaincy prowess while leading the Delhi franchise. But I think Kohli will have to don the captaincy hat again. RCB won't get a better leader than him," said Harbhajan.

"RCB is making a new team and they will search for a good leader. But does Kohli want to take up the role? It will be a big challenge but I won't be surprised if he agrees to be the captain for the next 1-2 years. RCB also needs to groom a young player who can lead them in future. If they get Ishan or Shreyas in the auction, they can be good Indian picks as future leaders," he added.

Harbhajan further mentioned David Warner and Aaron Finch as two possible names who can take up the leadership role at RCB. Warner, who led SRH to a title win in 2016 as captain, was dropped from the position last season following a string of low scores. He also was left on the bench for most of Hyderabad's games, eventually leading to his exit from the franchise. The left-handed Aussie has a base price of INR 2 crore.

"Talking about overseas options, David Warner is the best pick. He will captain the side and score runs as well. Aaron Finch is also a player who can lead the team. He may have not performed exceptionally well with the bat but RCB can rope him as a captain. RCB can also look for Eoin Morgan. I've played under Morgan in Kolkata Knight Riders and he's got a composed attitude. But according to me, Kohli's return to captaincy is the best option for Bangalore," Harbhajan further said.