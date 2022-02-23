Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / 'I won't have much role in telling them each and everything': Rohit identifies 3 'leaders' in Team India barring Kohli
cricket

'I won't have much role in telling them each and everything': Rohit identifies 3 'leaders' in Team India barring Kohli

Rohit Sharma has said that grooming the next India captain is a natural process and he does not need to tell the three players too much as they are mature enough to take decisions on their own. 
Rohit was recently appointed as India's Test captain(AP)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 02:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India captain Rohit Sharma has said that he does not need to give too much guidance to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as they are mature enough to take decisions on their own. The three players have been touted as candidates for becoming India's long-term captain in the future.   

"I won't have that much of a role in telling them each and everything, they all are mature enough, it is just when someone needs to be there around them to guide them, I will be more than happy to do that. It is how we have come through the ranks, we were groomed by someone else. It is a natural process, everyone goes through this," said Rohit during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"If you talk of Bumrah, KL Rahul and Pant, they have a big role to play in India's success, they are looked upon as leaders as well. They do understand there is a responsibility on their shoulders, but we do not want to any pressure on them as they are critical for us. We just want them to enjoy the game and execute the skills," he added.

Chetan Sharma, the Chairman of the Selection Committee, had last week said that the management is looking at Rohit to groom future leaders and he also spoke on how the right-handed batter is an ideal candidate to lead the side. Rohit was announced as India's Test captain. 

India face Sri Lanka in three T20Is starting on Thursday. Bumrah has been appointed vice-captain of the team for the series and the subsequent two Test matches as well. Pant was vice-captain when India recently faced the West Indies. 

