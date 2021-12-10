'I would love to get Virat Kohli's wicket someday': Sri Lanka bowler sets sights on his 'favourite cricketer'

India's Test captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batters of all time. The 33-year-old may have endured a roller-coaster of a week, having lost the ODI captaincy merely days after leading India to Test series win against New Zealand, but Kohli's credentials as a batter remain strong as ever.

The right-hander has now gained an admirer from Sri Lanka, where the side's leading spin bowler has termed him his ‘favourite cricketer’, adding that he would want to take his wicket someday.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been the joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is this year (36 wickets in 20 games), named Kohli among the players he would want to dismiss. Incidentally, Hasaranga was also a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore – the Indian Premier League franchise Kohli led until 2021 – for a brief period this year.

"I would love to get my favourite cricketer Virat Kohli's wicket someday. I also want to pick Babar Azam and Glenn Maxwell's wickets as well," Hasaranga said when asked to name the players who he wishes to dismiss in his career.

Hasaranga was the leading wicket-taker at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, with 16 scalps in 8 games, despite Sri Lanka not reaching past the group stages.

On being asked about the reason behind his success, Hasaranga said that he always try to do the best for his team.

"When I am bowling, I always try to take wickets. When I am in the national team, I always try to do my best for the team. That's why I am successful," he said.

Due to his consistent performances, Hasaranga has become a fan-favourite and drawn comparisons from the great Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath, but the spinner instead that he doesn't feel the pressure of expectations.

Hasaranga does not feel the pressure of media and fans comparing him with former Sri Lanka legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

"I am always motivated to perform. I don't feel any pressure. I don't want to be the next Muralitharan or the next Herath. I want to be the first Hasaranga," he said.

