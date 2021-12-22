'I would rate him as the best': Shaheen Afridi rates Pakistan star's captaincy above national team skipper Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been leading the Pakistan side across all formats of the game since last year. Earlier in 2021, Babar led Pakistan to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, securing dominant wins over India and New Zealand during the campaign. However, when Pakistan's leading pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was asked to rate the ‘best’ captain between Babar and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan, the fast bowler chose the latter.

Afridi, who was recently appointed as the captain of Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars, was addressing a press conference when he was asked to pick between the two.

“I like [Mohammad] Rizwan's personality. I started playing domestic competition with him from KPK's side and I would rate him as the best. Since Babar has done a fantastic job with the national team, I will rank him second,” Afridi said.

"Babar Azam is my favorite batsman and he is the number one batter as well. He has done fantastically well as a captain for the national team and we are reaching new heights under him."

Earlier this year, Rizwan led PSL franchise Multan Sultans to title victory, registering an emphatic 47-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the 2021 season.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed a stellar year with the bat in the shortest format of the game. He became the first player in history to score over 2,000 runs in T20s in a calendar year and was also the third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup (281 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 127.72).

Rizwan, alongside Babar, made a terrific opening duo for Pakistan in T20Is this year, and they added the most number of runs for the opening wicket in the global tournament in 2021. Babar finished as the highest run-getter in the edition, scoring 303 runs in six matches.