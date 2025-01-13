ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India, Pakistan remain only teams yet to announce their squad; complete list for other teams

After an eight-year hiatus, the ICC Champions Trophy is set to return in 2025. The tournament, which will comprise just eight teams divided into two groups, will be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates starting February 19. The host nation, Pakistan will enter the competition as the defending champions, having won the last tournament by beating India in the 2017 final. While all matches will be held in Pakistan, India will have their fixtures staged in Dubai after BCCI failed to get clearance from the Indian government to travel to the neighbouring country amid the long-standing political tension. This implies India's progress will confirm the venue for the knockout games. India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam

India and Pakistan, along with Bangladesh and New Zealand, are in Group A of the Champions Trophy, while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will kick off the tournament on February 19 in Karachi.

January 12 was set by the ICC as the deadline to submit the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, but while six teams named their 15-man team, India and Pakistan are yet to reveal their squad. The BCCI has reportedly sought an extension for the announcement amid fitness concerns over Jasprit Burmah and Kuldeep Yadav. India are expected to announce their squad on January 19.

Full list of squads for all eight teams group-wise:

Group A:

India squad: To Be Announced.

Pakistan squad: To Be Announced.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Group B:

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Afghanistan sqaud:Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.