ICC comes out with list of superstars of World Cup 2019, one Indian makes the list

This edition of the World Cup has seen several cricketers rise up to the occasion and propel the team to the last stages of the tournament. Three players have scored more than 600 runs in the showpiece event while the fast bowlers have wreaked havoc in overcast conditions. Before the first semi-final, the International Cricket Council on Monday has come out with a list of four superstars of the ongoing Men’s Cricket World Cup. In a Twitter post, ICC shared a collage of Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Joe Root, and Alex Carrey.

“Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Catches, Most Dismissals, The Four Superstars of #CWC19,” ICC captioned the image.

✴️ Most Runs

✴️ Most Wickets

✴️ Most Catches

✴️ Most Dismissals

The Four Superstars of #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/9G3wo94QuN — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2019

Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 647 runs. After scoring a ton against Sri Lanka, Rohit became the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. The 32-year-old has also scored his third consecutive century in the tournament when the team was chasing a target of 265 runs, set by Sri Lanka. Only ten players have achieved this feat of smashing back-to-back three consecutive centuries in ODI.

READ | Numbers reveal biggest threat for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Mitchell Starc

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer has been in exceptional form in the tournament. The joint highest wicket-taker with Trent Boult in the 2015 edition, Starc is the leading bowler in the ongoing tournament with 26 wickets so far. Better known for nailing the perfect yorker, Starc picked up four wickets each against England and Sri Lanka, respectively. He also returned with a five-wicket haul against West Indies. In the fixture against England, Starc stunned Ben Stokes as he delivered a match winning off stump yorker. The cricket fraternity praised the delivery and even called it the ball of the tournament. Starc returned with the figure of 5-26 in the last game against New Zealand.

Joe Root

England’s top-order batsman is in the picture for the most number of catches in the World Cup. He has taken 11 catches so far. Apart from his catching ability, Root has also amassed 500 runs for the team and is the leading run-getter for his side. The 28-year-old has two hundred and three fifties in the tournament so far.

READ | Rohit Sharma equals 64-year-old world record with ton against Sri Lanka

Alex Carey

Carey has the highest number of dismissals behind the stumps in the tournament. He has 17 catches and 2 stumpings in the World Cup so far. Carey is the just two dismissals short of breaking Adam Gilchrist’s record of 21 in a single edition of World Cup. The 27-year-old has 329 runs in the tournament so far.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 15:38 IST