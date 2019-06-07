World Cup 2019 points table, highest-run scorer and highest wicket-takers’ list - Australia rise to No. 2

Defending champions Australia rose to No.2 in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table with their second win in as many matches. Nathan Coulter-Nile’s record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia’s 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse.

Australia are currently tied with arch-rivals New Zealand at 4 points but New Zealand are ahead and are the No. 1-ranked side in ICC World Cup 2019 team standings with a staggering run rate of 2.279.

West Indies, despite their loss to Australia, are in third place thanks to their huge victory over Pakistan.

India held onto their fifth spot after winning their only match so far against South Africa.

Here are the latest points table and team standings of ICC World Cup 2019

There was no change in the highest run-scorers’ list of ICC World Cup 2019

Mitchell Starc jumped to No. 2 in the highest wicket-takers’ list of ICC World Cup 2019

Coming to the Australia vs West Indies match, Australia were in dire straits at 38 for four after the West Indies fast bowlers proved too hot to handle early on at Trent Bridge.

But Coulter-Nile’s career-best 92 -- the highest score by any number eight batsman or lower in a World Cup -- helped take them to 288 all out.

He carried on a recovery started by former skipper Steve Smith (73), with the pair bailing Australia out in a stand of 102 in 89 balls.

West Indies, despite a painstaking 68 from opener Shai Hope and 51 from captain Jason Holder finished on 273 for nine.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc did the bulk of the damage with five for 46 -- the first five-wicket haul of this World Cup -- including a late burst of four for two in 11 balls -- as Australia followed up their seven-wicket win over minnows Afghanistan.

On Friday, Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in an important World Cup match.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 09:25 IST